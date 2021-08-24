Maharashtra records 4,355 COVID-19 new cases, 119 deaths and 4,240 recoveries on August 24

Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 24, recorded 4,355 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 49,752. Besides, 119 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,36,355.

4,240 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,43,034. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.05%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,01,955 people are in home quarantine and 2,330 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 631 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 748 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1876 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 895 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 9 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 168 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 21 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:02 PM IST