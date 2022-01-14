Maharashtra records 43,211 new COVID-19 cases, 238 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Friday, January 14, recorded 43,211 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,61,658. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,756.

33,356 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 67,17,125. The recovery rate in the state is 94.28%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.

Currently, 19,10,361 people are in home quarantine and 9,286 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 22,037 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3182 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11421 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1264 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 913 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1227 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 615 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2552 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,605. Out of these, 859 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:23 PM IST