Maharashtra records 42,462 new COVID-19 cases, 125 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Saturday, January 15, recorded 42,462 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,64,441. Besides, 23 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,756.

39,646 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 67,60,514. The recovery rate in the state is 94.28%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%.

Currently, 22,00,108 people are in home quarantine and 6,102 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 20,924 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2917 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,519 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1388 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 867 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1093 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 733 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3021 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 125 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,605. Out of these, 879 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:48 PM IST