Maharashtra records 4,141 COVID-19 new cases, 145 deaths and 4,780 recoveries on August 22

Maharashtra on Sunday, August 22, recorded 4,141 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 53,182. Besides, 145 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,962.

4,780 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,31,999. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,12,151 people are in home quarantine and 2,526 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 683 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 586 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1886 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 765 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 34 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 156 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 18 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

ALSO READ CM Uddhav Thackeray warns imposition of new curbs if Covid-19 cases surge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:19 PM IST