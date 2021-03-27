Maharashtra records 35,726 new COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths on March 27

After reporting highest single-day spike on Friday with almost 37,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 35,726 new cases.
As per reports by the state government, Maharashtra recorded 166 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is now 2.02%.
Meanwhile,14,523 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 23,14,579. The recovery rate in the state is 86.58%.
As on today, there are 3,03,475 active cases in the state.
Out of 1,91,92,750 laboratory samples 26,73,461 have been tested positive (13.93%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 14,88,701 people are in home quarantine and 15,644 people are in institutional quarantine.
Meanwhile, amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew across the state. The state government issued an order stating that the night curfew will come into effect from March 27 midnight.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, a day before new curbs on assembly of more than five persons in night will come into force.
The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.
Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.
However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.