Maharashtra records 35,726 new COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths on March 27

After reporting highest single-day spike on Friday with almost 37,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 35,726 new cases.

As per reports by the state government, Maharashtra recorded 166 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is now 2.02%.

Meanwhile,14,523 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 23,14,579. The recovery rate in the state is 86.58%.

As on today, there are 3,03,475 active cases in the state.

Out of 1,91,92,750 laboratory samples 26,73,461 have been tested positive (13.93%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 14,88,701 people are in home quarantine and 15,644 people are in institutional quarantine.