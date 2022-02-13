Maharashtra records 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, 9,815 recoveries today; 218 Omicron cases reported

3,502 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 78,42,949.

As of today, there are 45,905 active cases in the state. Today, 218 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state.

17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

To date, a total of 3,986 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 3,334 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test. Until now 8,804 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,499 patients have been received 1305 results are awaited.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:45 PM IST