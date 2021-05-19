Maharashtra records 34,031 new COVID-19 cases, 594 deaths; 51,457 patients discharged in single day

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 34,031 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 4,01,695. The daily caseload has witnessed a rise today as the state had registered 26,616 and 28,438 on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 84,371.

51,457 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 49,78,937. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.54%.

Currently, 30,59,095 people are in home quarantine and 23,828 people are in institutional quarantine.