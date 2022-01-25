Maharashtra records 33,914 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths, 30,500 recoveries; active caseload crosses 3 lakh

Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 25, recorded 33,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,02,923. Besides, 86 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,237.

30,500 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 71,20,436. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Currently, 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and 3,358 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4676 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5956 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12369 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1419 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1354 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1459 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1008 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5673 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2858. Out of these, 1534 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:22 PM IST