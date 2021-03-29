Maharashtra records 31,643 new COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 3,36,584

Maharashtra on Monday (March 29) recorded 31,643 new COVID-19 cases. This comes after the state on Sunday reported a massive spike of 40,414 fresh cases, the highest rise so far in a single day.

Besides, 102 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,283. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.

20,854 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,53,307. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.

Currently, 16,07,415 people are in home quarantine and 16,614 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,36,584.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10181 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5658 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5885 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 454 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1635, Latur circle 2118, Akola circle 1747, and Nagpur circle recorded 3664 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday released guidelines for the effective control of COVID-19. MHA has asked the States and UTs to take all necessary measures to promote appropriate behaviour in work places and in public, especially in crowded places.

"Containment zones must follow necessary measures such as strict perimeter control, intensive house-to-house surveillance, contact tracing, etc," MHA said. "State/UT Governments should pace up the vaccination process to cover all priority groups in an expeditious manner," it added.