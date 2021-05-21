Maharashtra records 29,644 new COVID-19 cases; 44,493 recover, 555 die in a day

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,67,121. Besides, 555 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 86,618.
44,493 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,70,801. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.74%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%.
Currently, 27,94,457 people are in home quarantine and 20,946 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3780 new cases on Friday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4375 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 7487 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3450 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1704, Latur circle 3107, Akola circle 3424, and Nagpur circle recorded 2317 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday has hinted at extending lockdown beyond June 1. He said the same amid galloping cases of mucormycosis, shortage of vaccine doses and ongoing preparations to face COVID-19 third wave. Although COVID-19 cases are falling, the present variant is more lethal and its spread is fast, Thackeray said.
He added, "Last time we had controlled virus infection but after curbs were relaxed cases rose sharply. Thus, now the priority is safety and security of citizens," he added. He also urged people not to be complacent.