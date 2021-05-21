Maharashtra records 29,644 new COVID-19 cases; 44,493 recover, 555 die in a day

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,67,121. Besides, 555 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 86,618.

44,493 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 50,70,801. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.74%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%.

Currently, 27,94,457 people are in home quarantine and 20,946 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3780 new cases on Friday.