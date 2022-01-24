Maharashtra records 28,286 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 21,941 recoveries

Maharashtra on Monday, January 24, recorded 28,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,99,604. Besides, 36 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,151.

21,941 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 70,89,936. The recovery rate in the state is 94.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.88%.

Currently, 14,35,141 people are in home quarantine and 3,402 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4773 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3401 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9165 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1322 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1991 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1454 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1335 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4845 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2845. Out of these, 1454 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:08 PM IST