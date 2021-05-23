Maharashtra records 26,672 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate rises to 92.12%

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,48,395. Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 88,620.

29,177 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.12%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.

Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 people are in institutional quarantine.