Maharashtra records 26,672 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate rises to 92.12%

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,48,395. Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 88,620.
29,177 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.12%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.
Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3678 new cases on Sunday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3037 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6613 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 4894 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1290, Latur circle 1923, Akola circle 3262, and Nagpur circle recorded 1975 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed confidence that the vaccination drive would be expedited after the state starts getting adequate supply of doses from June.
Inaugurating a field training workshop titled Pediatrics COVID-19 , Thackeray said his government was relentlessly pursuing the issue of vaccine supply, adding that his government was ready to make one-time payment for 12 crore doses for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, who account for six crore of the state's total population.
"I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth after June," the CM asserted.
He said the state witnessed oxygen shortage during the second wave of infections but it was now well equipped to tackle a possible third wave since effective steps had been taken to make the state self-sufficient in the vital gas.
"Even though we haven't been successful in defeating the virus, we have kept the number of cases in control. It is the success of our state as a united force comprising all stakeholders. We have to be alert to protect children from the possible third wave. The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth and now children are under threat," he said.
The CM said "unpleasant decisions" like lockdown had to be taken to contain the outbreak and asked people to get treated immediately if they are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.
