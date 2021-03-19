Maharashtra records 25,681 new COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 1,77,560

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 25,681 new cases were reported on Friday (March 19). This is the second-highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 25,833, which was reported on Thursday, March 18.

Besides, 70 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,208. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.20%.

14,400 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,89,965. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.42%.

Currently, 8,67,333 people are in home quarantine and 7,848 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,77,560.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 5737 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3936 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5472 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 193 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2786, Latur circle 1425, Akola circle 2194, and Nagpur circle recorded 3938 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday once again said that the government will be forced to impose strict measures if the citizens fail to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Thackeray said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said. When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, Thackeray said. "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.