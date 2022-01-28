Maharashtra records 24,948 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths, 45,648 recoveries; 110 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Friday, January 28, recorded 24,948 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,66,586. Besides, 103 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,461.

45,648 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 72,42,649. The recovery rate in the state is 94.61%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Currently, 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3132 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4236 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 8372 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 983 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1608 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 994 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 879 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4744 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 110 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,040. Out of these, 1603 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:04 PM IST