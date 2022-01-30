Maharashtra records 22,444 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths, 39,015 recoveries; 5 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Sunday, January 30, recorded 22,444 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,27,711. Besides, 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,572.

39,015 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 73,31,806. The recovery rate in the state is 95.14%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Currently, 12,61,198 people are in home quarantine and 3,332 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2801 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2292 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 8518 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1168 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 976 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1041 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1176 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4527 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 5 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,130. Out of these, 1,674 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

ALSO READ Maharashtra Govt to decide fate of 10th and 12th exams after February 15 after reviewing COVID-19...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:58 PM IST