Maharashtra records 179 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 106 recoveries on April 21

Maharashtra on Thursday, April 21, recorded 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 762. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the number of total deaths due to COVID-19 to 1,47,831.

106 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,789. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,99,66,346 laboratory samples 78,76,382 have been tested positive (09.85%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 121 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 36 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 0 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 7 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1 fresh case.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST