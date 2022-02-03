Maharashtra records 15,252 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths, 30,235 recoveries; no new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Thursday, February 3, recorded 15,252 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,58,151. Besides, 75 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,859.

30,235 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 74,63,868. The recovery rate in the state is 96.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 9,05,696 people are in home quarantine and 2,610 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2037 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1953 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 4758 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 659 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 946 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 776 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 831 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3292 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new case of the Omicron variant were reported today.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:33 PM IST