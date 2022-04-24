Maharashtra records 144 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 95 recoveries on April 24

Maharashtra on Sunday, April 24, recorded 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 916. Besides, 2 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the number of total deaths due to coronavirus to 1,47,834.

95 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,28,091. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,00,46,447 laboratory samples 78,76,841 have been tested positive (09.84%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 90 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 31 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST