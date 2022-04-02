Maharashtra records 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 102 recoveries on April 2

Maharashtra on Saturday, April 2, recorded 130 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 937. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,787.

102 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,25,553. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%

Out of 7,94,53,522 laboratory samples 78,74,277 have been tested positive (09.91%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 58 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 39 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1 new case.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 3 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 5 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:47 PM IST