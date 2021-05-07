Maharashtra records 0% wastage in vaccine usage

Maharashtra set yet another record on Friday by reporting zero wastage in COVID-19 vaccine usage. According to the data released by the union Health Ministry, the state received 1,75,12,470 doses, of which 1,70,28,183 doses were consumed and 4,84,287 doses are in balance. Doses in the pipeline are 1,50,000.

According to the same data, the vaccine wastage is as high as 21.93% in Lakshadweep, 18.83% in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 7.90% in Mizoram, 6.54% in Haryana, 6.04% in Assam, 5.56% in Rajasthan, 5.20% in Kerala, 5.13% in Bihar, 4.98% in Punjab, 4.97% in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 4.18% in Manipur.

Further, Maharashtra continues to remain on the top amongst other states for cumulative COVID-19 vaccinations. As of today, the state has vaccinated a record 1,72,43,457 citizens. The state is followed by Rajasthan at 1,37,00,772, Gujarat at 1,34,20,247, Uttar Pradesh at 1,33,30,583, West Bengal at 1,15,59,879 and Karnataka at 1,02,52,400.

On May 6, Maharashtra administered vaccines to 4,55,109 citizens, comprising people from the age group of 18-44 years in 3,251 sessions. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the government can administer vaccine doses to 8 to 9 lakh people daily if the central government increases the vaccine supply.