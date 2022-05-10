Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope inaugurates 'Udyamita Yatra' to promote entrepreneurship, micro-business, skill development

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Public Health Rajesh Tope here on Tuesday inaugurated a statewide Udyamita Yatra (entrepreneurship yatra) to promote entrepreneurship, micro businesses, skill development and training of youth. More than 40,000 youths will be trained to start micro-businesses. The yatra will conclude on June 20 at Pune.

The initiative is being implemented by Youth Aid Foundation in collaboration with Maharashtra State Skill Development Society and NGOs from various parts of the state.

The yatra will cover a distance of about 4,000 km in all the districts of the state for the next 40 days. About 40 entrepreneurship trainers will participate in the yatra. Apart from training 40,000 youths to start micro-businesses, the awareness about entrepreneurship will be created in the schools and colleges during the yatra.

According to the department officer, the interaction will be held with the youth who have new ideas about industry development. A three-day entrepreneurship training programme will also be implemented in each district.

In addition, the department will provide marketing support to 4,000 micro-businesses in all 36 districts to start their operations by the end of December. Besides, efforts will also be made to link the concerned youth with government schemes as soon as possible after completing the training.

Tope said the state government is implementing a slew of programmes for the development of start-ups, micro-businesses and small-scale industries. ‘’The development of youth, start-ups and promotion of employment and self-employment will boost the sustainable development of Maharashtra,’’ he noted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:16 PM IST