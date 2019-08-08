Maharashtra Rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur today

Kolhapur/Sangli (Maharashtra): All schools and colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur district on Thursday due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.

Educational institutions in three tehsils of Pune district and in five tehsils of Sangli district will also remain closed today. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district on Tuesday.