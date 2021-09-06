e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Calcutta High Court grants BJP's Suvendu Adhikari protection from arrest in 2018 case
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Maharashtra rains: Majalgaon Dam storage reaches 100 percent of capacity, 10 gates opened

PTI
Maharashtra rains: Majalgaon Dam storage reaches 100 percent of capacity, 10 gates opened | ANI

Maharashtra rains: Majalgaon Dam storage reaches 100 percent of capacity, 10 gates opened | ANI

Advertisement

Ten gates of Majalgaon Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district were opened on Monday morning after heavy rains took the water stock to 100 per cent of capacity from 69.23 per cent a day earlier, an official said.

The gates of the dam, situated on Sindphana river, a tributary of the Godavari, were opened to a height of two metres, he said.

"The dam has gross storage capacity of 453 million meter cube. The water storage in the dam on Sunday was 69.23 per cent, while it touched 100 per cent as on 3am on Monday due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. The inflow of water in the dam in the past 24 hours is 102.63 million metre cube," Sectional Engineer GN Sinare told PTI.

"The outflow from the dam has been increased from 77,421 cusecs (cubic foot per second) in the morning to around 88,500 cusecs in the afternoon." Sinare informed.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal