Maharashtra Rains: Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Hold Meeting Of District Collectors To Review Flood Situation Across State

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all District Collectors through a video conferencing to review the situation of heavy rains and flood in the state. Several districts of Maharashtra including Raigad and Akola have been battered by heavy rains. The landslide in Irshalwadi in Raigad district which took place on July 19 claimed 27 lives and 57 people were missing even as the rescue operations were called off by the rescue and relief teams after three days.

Orange alert in six districts of Maharashtra

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for the Pune district till July 27. Along with Pune, the weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today, on Tuesday (July 25).

Heavy rains in Akola affect farms spread on 1.42 lakh hectares

More than 1.42 lakh hectares of farm land were affected due to heavy rains recently in Akola in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. "A total of 30 persons who were trapped during these rains in various parts of the district were rescued by NDRF and local teams, reported PTI.

Maharashtra govt's financial aid for house damage due to floods hiked to Rs 10k, Ajit Pawar tells assembly

The financial aid given to each family that suffers damage to its home due to floods has been increased to Rs 10,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 5,000, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday (July 24). Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, made the announcement in the state Assembly.

"The Maharashtra government has doubled the financial assistance to be given to families whose houses get affected by flood water. As per norms, the amount per family was Rs 5,000," he said, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)

