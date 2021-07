Maharashtra rain fury: 149 dead, 50 injured, 60 still missing; 25 NDRF, 4 SDRF teams carrying out rescue operations

A total of 149 people have died and 50 are injured so far in multiple landslides and other rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the last few days, the state government said in a notification on Sunday evening. 64 people are still missing, it added.

60 people have died in Raigad, 2 in Ratnagiri, 7 in Kolhapur, 41 in Satara, 2 in Sindhudurg, 4 in Mumbai, 2 in Pune and 12 in Thane, the notification read.

A total of 2,29,074 have been evacuated in the state. 1200 people have been evacuated in Ratnagiri, 1000 in Raigad, 40882 in Kolhapur, 7530 in Satara, 1271 in Sindhudurg, 263 in Pune and 6930 in Thane, it added.