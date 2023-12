Maharashtra: Railways Announces 14 Special Trains For Christmas & New Year Travel Between Panvel & Madgaon

Representative Image | Pixabay

Railways will run 14 Christmas/New Year specials between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Christmas & New Year Vacation. The details are as under:

01427/01428 Panvel- Madgaon – Panvel Specials (12 Trips)

01427 Panvel – Madgaon Jn. special will leave Panvel at 21.10 hrs on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 22.12.2023 to 31.12.2023 (6 trips) and arrive Madgaon Jn. at 6.50 hrs next day.

01428 Madgaon - Panvel special will leave Madgaon Jn. at 8.00 hrs on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 22.12.2023 to 31.12.2023 (6 trips) and arrive Panvel at 20.15 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: 22 LHB Coaches as follows- 6 AC 3-Tier Economy, 4 Sleeper Class, 12 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake Van.

01429/01430 Panvel- Madgaon – Panvel New Year Specials (two trips)

01430 Madgaon - Panvel New Year special will leave Madgaon Jn. at 21.00 hrs on 01.01.2024 (one trip) and arrive Panvel at 07.20 hrs next day.

01429 Panvel – Madgaon Jn. New Year special will leave Panvel at 8.20 hrs on 02.01.2024 (one trip) and arrive Madgaon Jn. at 21.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: 22 LHB Coaches as follows- 6 AC 3-Tier Economy, 4 Sleeper Class, 12 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake Van.

Reservation: Bookings for trips of train No 01427/28 and 01429/30 will be notified soon.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.