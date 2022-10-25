Maharashtra: Railway restores route after derailment in Amravati district; four trains remain canceled

Wagons of a goods train derailed between Malkhed and Timatla | Twitter

Four trains still remained cancelled in Wardha-Badnera section of Nagpur division of Railways a day after 20 coal wagons of a goods train derailed near Malkhed on October 23. The restoration of the affected track was completed at 8 pm by the South Western Railway.

The trains that remained cancelled were 01380 Amravati-Badnera, 01366 Badnera-Bhusaval, 12105 CSMT-Gondia and 11039 Kolhapur-Gondia. While Kolhapur-Gondia train will commence journey on October 26 and the other trains are expected to commence journey today, October 25.

Twenty coal wagons of a goods train had derailed in Maharashtra's Amravati district which affected the rail route due to which many passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted. The derailment took place at 11.20 pm on Sunday between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera section of the Nagpur division.

Some trains are still diverted and some have been restored; here are the details:

Trains Restored

01374 Nagpur-Wardha JCO 25.10.2022

01204 Amla-Nagpur JCO 25.10.2022

01323 Nagpur-Amla 25.10.2022

Trains Diverted

12880 Bhubaneshwar-LT, via Nagpur-Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera

12656 Chennai-Ahmedabad JCO 25.10.2022 via Balharshah-Sewagram-Nagpur-Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera