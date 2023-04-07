Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nagpur between April 20-25 | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a public rally in Nagpur between April 20 and 25.

The rally is planned in view of his disqualification and conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court. Maharashtra Congress is also trying to invite Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gandhi’s rally assumes political significance in view of the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’, initiated by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP in every district of Maharashtra. The ruling parties have accused the Congress leader of “disrespecting” Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

“Since our leader has not been allowed to speak in the Parliament, we have decided to hold a public rally to raise issues that the country is facing,” a Congress leader said.

Four Congress rallies lined up this year in state

There will be four Congress rallies in the state this year. The first will be held in Nagpur, which will be addressed by Gandhi.

The other rallies will be held after the assembly election in Karnataka.