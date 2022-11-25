Maharashtra: Protest, 'shutdown' in Latur against Governor's Shivaji remarks

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Protest, 'shutdown' in Latur against Governor's Shivaji remarks

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | Photo Credit: Twitter
Latur: A protest was held in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being an icon of olden times.

Organisers said the protest and call for "shutdown" received good response, with educational institutions and commercial establishments remaining shut.

A motorcycle rally from Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk to the Tehsil office was held as part of the protest, they added.

Participants submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the tehsilsar seeking removal of Koshyari as state governor.

The memorandum also condemned the alleged statement by Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on the founder of the Maratha empire.

