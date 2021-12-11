Maharashtra: Proposal made for automatic vehicle inspection and checking center at 26 RTOs across state

Back in 2015, the Transport Department setup Maharashtra's first tech-driven automatic vehicle inspection and checking center at Nashik that doesn’t require any manual intervention. Since then no other Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have this center despite HC making it mandatory. There is a proposal for having this center at 26 RTOs across the state at a cost of Rs 287 crore.

This is the seriousness and apathy of our government given that Maharashtra stands second as far as fatalities owing to road traffic accidents in 2020; according to latest data compiled by National Crime Records Bureau and released in November. The data revealed that Maharashtra recorded 22,211 road traffic accidents wherein 17,165 people had sustained injuries and 12,018 people succumbed in the accidents.

Human error aside; one of the crucial reasons behind road accidents are the condition of vehicles as well. The officials from RTOs agree that unfit and poorly maintained vehicles certainly ply on road; flout traffic rules which are a matter of serious concern. For inspection of these vehicles, the RTOs do it manually however only at Nashik do they do it using this automatic center for testing, inspecting and certifying vehicles that are fit to ply.

There were 23 other locations where similar automatic testing and certifying of vehicles has been proposed; though it’s lying on files. Such is the lethargy as even the High Court had directed the government to set up these automatic vehicle inspecting centers, back in 2016. Early this June announcements were made to setup these centers falling under jurisdiction of 16 RTOs of Latur, Andheri, Nanded, Nagpur, Satara, Buldhana, Shrimarpur, Washim, Akola, Parbhani, Solapur, Solapur and Ambajogai at a cost of Rs 151 crore.

Another round of announcements was made for RTOs in cities and towns of Hingna, Tardeo, Taloja, Bhosari, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Kalyan and Thane back in September 2020 at a cost of Rs 136 crore. None of these centers are ready as one of the primary reasons stated by the authorities is land acquisition.

These centers are vital and can play a big role in saving lives as unfit vehicles can be inspected without manual intervention and thoroughly observed. “These state-of-the-art centers remove human intervention where one might tend to miss out problems in the vehicle with naked eye. We are waiting for various clearances for these centers at different RTOs,” said a RTO official.

When such unfit vehicles ply, chances of accidents go up. Each year in January, Road Safety Week/Fortnight is observed. But after that nothing. On December 1, the fines under various Sections of Motor Vehicle Act underwent substantial hike with an aim to deter motorists from breaching traffic rules. However, simultaneously, according to road safety experts, there is a need to give impetus in monitoring the technical well-being of vehicles as well.

