Maharashtra: Probe into bogus recruitment process of constables carried out by Mantralaya employees

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

The State Government will hold an inquiry into the bogus recruitment of clerical posts in the ‘C’ category in the department office in Mantralaya, announced Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Mr Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, said that the role of senior officers will also be investigated, adding that a case has already been registered in this regard. The issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mr Fadnavis.

"A bogus recruitment process of constables in the 'C' category was falsely conducted at the department office situated in Mantralaya. These employees conducted mock interviews of the candidates by the Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department,’’ said Mr Pawar. He strongly objected to it saying that it would jeopardise the future of the candidates. He demanded that a thorough inquiry be conducted and stern action be taken against the concerned government employees.

Mr Pawar said due to such mock interviews many youths have been cheated of lakhs of rupees. ‘’The guilty should be punished and justice should be given to the deceived youth,’’ he noted.

Mr Pawar referred to the news that appeared in a section of the press about a gang of four members from the General Administration Department cheating 12 unemployed youths assuring them to get jobs as clerks. Rs74 lakh were extorted from these unemployed youths by advancing different reasons.