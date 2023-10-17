 Maharashtra: Probe Allegations By Former Top Cop, Says LoP Wadettiwar
In her book, Borwankar detailed a situation in which the then guardian minister had allegedly decided to allocate a 3-acre piece of land to a private developer.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar | ANI Photo

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has called for a thorough investigation by the state government into the allegations made by a former senior police officer against senior ministers. He emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth in this case and proposed that a sitting judge be appointed to conduct the investigation.

"In her autobiography, 'Madam Commissioner,' the former senior IPS officer Meeran Borwankar has made grave allegations against senior ministers in the state, which have been extensively covered by the media. These allegations pertain to land cases beyond Pune, as well as serious claims related to transfers. Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative for the government to appoint a sitting judge to investigate and reveal the truth to the public," Wadettiwar stated during a media interaction at his office.

Wadettiwar also pointed out that while Borwankar did not explicitly name individuals, she did mention a 'guardian minister,' indicating a senior minister in the current government. As a result, he stressed the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the facts.

MPCC President Nana Patole echoed a similar sentiment, specifically naming Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and suggesting that he be relieved of his duties pending the completion of the investigation.

In her book, Borwankar detailed a situation in which the then guardian minister had allegedly decided to allocate a 3-acre piece of land to a private developer. However, with the support of the then home minister R R Patil, her intervention prevented this transaction. The developer in question, Shahid Balwa, was implicated in the 2G scam, and the police land was ultimately safeguarded. Wadettiwar emphasized the seriousness of the account provided by Borwankar and the need for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

