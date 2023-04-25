Maharashtra: Posters dubbing Ajit Pawar as future CM come up in Osmanabad; visuals surface | Screengrab

As rumors swirl around a potential shake-up in Maharashtra's political landscape, banners have been put up in Ter village, Dharashiv district, advocating for Ajit Pawar to become the next Chief Minister.

Pawar's in-laws and supporters have displayed banners that read "Ajit Pawar, the son-in-law of Ter, our leader, the future Chief Minister," prompting speculation about his potential candidacy for the top position in the state, a report in local media cited.

Visuals of these posters have surfaced online and rumour mills are now abuzz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar addresses rumors and expresses desire for CM post

Last week, there were murmurs of an impending "political earthquake" in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was rumored to be unreachable, leading to questions about his political future. However, in a press conference, Pawar confirmed that he would remain with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and dismissed the rumors as baseless.

In an interview, Ajit Pawar was asked if he aspired to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar responded by expressing his desire for the position, stating that he would like it "100 percent." Furthermore, he declared his willingness to contest for the post of Chief Minister in 2024.

Addressing his supporters at a workers' meeting in Baramati, Pawar acknowledged the rumors and questioned why people were spreading false news about him. He reiterated his loyalty to the NCP and dismissed the notion that he would leave the party.

Supporters perform pooja at Saint Goroba Kaka's temple

Meanwhile, Pawar's supporters in Ter village performed a pooja at Saint Goroba Kaka's temple, covering him with sackcloth in a symbolic gesture to support Pawar's candidacy for Chief Minister. This development has only added fuel to the speculation surrounding Pawar's potential rise to the top position in Maharashtra's government.