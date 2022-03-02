Maharashtra: Positivity rate in 20 districts more than weekly average of 1.24% while in 10 districts below 1%

Even though the daily COVID-19 cases are falling across Maharashtra, the positivity rate in 20 districts is more than the weekly average of 1.24%. On the other hand, in 10 districts, the positivity rate is below 1%.

The Public Health Department in its presentation on COVID-19 to the state cabinet has emphasised the need for increasing the pace of vaccination and adherence of covid appropriate behaviour. The department has indicated that even though the COVID-19 third wave is receding it was not completely over.

Of the 20 districts, Dhule has a 3.93% positivity rate, Sindhudurg 3.83%, Hingoli 2.85%, Nandurbar 2.75%, Pune 2.65% and Gadchiroli 2.65%. Of the 10 districts, Chandrapur’s positivity rate is 0.30%, Jalgaon 0.36%, Nanded 0.39% and Thane 0.46%.

According to the department, the monthly average vaccination in February was recorded at 2,68,309 against 4,69,739 in January, 6,24,642 in December 2021. As of March 1, the cumulative vaccination is 15,58,16,692 across Maharashtra.

During February 23 and March 1, 6,063 new Covid 19 patients were detected of which 3,977 were in Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Thane and Nagpur and the balance was 2,086 in the remaining districts.

ALSO READ Ranji Trophy: Mumbai eye win against Odisha to stay in hunt for knockouts

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:57 PM IST