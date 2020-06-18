Maharashtra: Portions of state, district highways closed due to rains

Pune: Some stretches of a state highway and a district highway were closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official from the Public Works Department said on Thursday.

The district, which bore the brunt of unprecedented rainfall and floods last year, has been witnessing heavy showers for the last couple of days.

A stretch of the state highway connecting Ujlaiwadi to Kolhapur airport in Karveer tehsil was closed for vehicular traffic after water-logging was witnessed there, the official said.

The traffic has been diverted through Ambewadi Chikhli Road, he said

Similarly, vehicular movement was suspended on one of the roads in Kagal tehsil, after the Bastwade weir (a low dam) got submerged under two feet water, he added.

According to the district administration, at least 27 weirs on Panchaganga river got submerged after water was released from Radhanagari and Koyna dams.

As on Thursday, the Koyna dam had 33.27 TMC water, while Almatti dam had 36.35 TMC water.