Maharashtra Politics: Opposition Urges Governor To Remove Deputy Chairperson Of Legislative Council

The Opposition staged a boycott in the legislative council after their demand to move a disqualification motion against Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe was turned down by her. The leaders then called on Governor Ramesh Bais demanding her dismissal.

As the house convened on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, the opposition members started raising slogans. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the business of the house can't commence unless the new ministers are introduced to the house and then introduced the new ministers of the state cabinet to the house.

Opposition wants Gorhe to 'put down charge of constitutional post'

Peasants and Worker Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil then raised the issue regarding Dr Gorhe. "The person who holds constitutional position loses the party membership. However, the deputy chairperson of the house has switched over from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the rival Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. and hence she needs to put down the charge of the constitutional post," Patil said.

Upon remarks from treasury benches asking Patil to move court over the issue, "That is easier for you," Patil retorted.

Read Also Communication Within Party Had Come To Standstill After Thackeray Became CM: Neelam Gorhe

DCM Fadnavis then raised a point of order saying that such an issue can not be brought for discussion in the house without serving a notice. He also pointed out that no other work can be done when a condolece motion is being moved.

Neelam Gorhe's clarification

Dr Gorhe also put across her side amidst the sloganeering from opposition benches. "I'm democratic person. I should have allowed discussion over the issue had you attended the meeting of group leaders and sought to move a proper motion. But, you didn't attend the meeting of group leaders. You didn't discuss anything," she said. She also added that the issue can be discussed tomorrow so that members from both the sides will be able to speak. However, the demand for discussion over the issue started growing. She then said that the house shall work according to rule, over which the opposition staged a walkout.

Gorhe suspended by Shiv Sena UBT

Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group in legislative council Ambadas Danve then told the media persons in the Vidhan Bhavan complex that Gorhe has been “suspended” by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party which is why she “does not have the right” to remain the Council’s deputy chairperson.

Danve, along with a delegation of opposition leaders from the state legislature met governor Ramesh Bais later in the day and demanded removal of Dr Gorhe as deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council. "She has switched party and in doing so has not followed the party line and hence she needs to be removed," read the letter given to Governor.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that the party shall move petition against all the three members of the party who have switched sides in the upper house. "Their move amounts to anti-party activity and hence a petition would be moved with the legislature secretary to end their membership of the house," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)