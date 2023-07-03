Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions ‘Expel’ One Another’s Leaders

Mumbai: A chaotic situation prevailed in the NCP on Monday after the factions led by party founder Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar both ‘expelled’ one another’s leaders and moved petitions for their disqualification from the legislature.

Pawar, Sr, sacked NCP working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, who sided with his nephew, while state party chief Jayant Patil announced expulsion of nine legislators who were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Patel announced Tatkare as the state NCP president

In a counter move, Praful Patel announced the appointment of Tatkare as the state NCP president and Anil Patil as the chief whip of the party in the legislature.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad, whom Pawar, Sr, had appointed Leader of Opposition and chief whip on Sunday, said that the action taken by the rebel faction was ‘illegal’ and did not follow the party’s constitution.

At a press conference on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had said that the NCP would go to the people instead of waging a legal battle against the breakaway group.

However, Awhad reached the residence of the speaker of the assembly, Rahul Narwekar, at 1am on Monday and handed him a petition seeking disqualification of the nine rebel MLAs.

“We haven’t initiated action against all the MLAs who attended the swearing-in. We have sent notices to them and sought clarification. We will give them some time and initiate action in a few days if we don’t receive replies,” Jayant Patil said at the party headquarters on Monday morning.

He said the NCP will hold a meeting of party office-bearers, MPs and MLAs at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre tomorrow. “We hope our cadre will be present there in large numbers to show who leads the party.”

On Monday evening, Ajit Pawar, along with Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Tatkare and other leaders, addressed a press conference and said that the notices against them had no value.

“Praful Patel and [Sharad Pawar’s daughter and MP] Supriya Sule both have been appointed working presidents by the party. Those who appoint don’t have the right to remove them. As per rules, Praful Patel can still work as the working president,” Bhujbal said.

Praful Patel: We have the majority of MLAs with us

“We have the majority of MLAs with us and in a democracy majority has importance. We don’t want any issue within the party and we will try that no such issue happens. However, if there’s an issue, the Election Commission will take the final decision. We request Sharad Pawar to accept the decision of the majority, we want his blessings,” Praful Patel said.

“There are messages being forwarded that letters have been sent to ECI, Maharashtra speaker and also at the central level. I want to say one thing clearly: No disqualification or suspension can be done by any party. The ECI doesn’t have the right as well, the right is of the speaker and it’s a long process and without the speaker’s approval, this can’t happen. Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the leader of the NCP,” Praful Patel added.

He also announced removal of Jayant Patil and Awhad from their posts.

“Today, I officially informed Jayant Patil that he won’t be the state president any more. Tatkare has been appointed state party president. Jayant Patil should hand over everything to Tatkare immediately,” Praful Patel said.