Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis’ Sweet Revenge Or Not, Time Will Tell

Devendra Fadnavis during the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar on July 2 at Maharashtra Raj Bhawan | Twitter

As Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dramatically switched sides on a rainy Sunday to take oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra – for the third time in about three-and-a-half years – all eyes were on two other men: his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, who is also deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis’s beaming smiles were interpreted differently, depending on who was reading them.

How BJP supporters and opponents look at it

The proBJP sections saw it as his satisfaction at finally ‘avenging the humiliation’ of 2019 when he was outsmarted by the Pawars and had to resign as chief minister barely 80 hours after taking the hush-hush early morning oath. The anti-BJP groups saw it as a portent of things to come for Fadnavis and his party, with this strange three-way alignment that he has forged between his party, Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Groundwork for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

With this engineered revolt in the NCP, Fadnavis – and his party bosses in New Delhi – are clearly setting the field for themselves for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the state assembly election which should follow soon after. During the election campaign in 2019, Fadnavis had taken on Sharad Pawar, disparaging his experience, remarking that it was perhaps time for him to sit at home and so on. Not one to forget or forgive insults, Pawar had masterminded the creation of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising his party, the Congress, and the Shiv Sena, which till then had been the BJP’s ally. Fadnavis, who also recently remarked that he ‘never forgets anything’, has had his moment of recompense today. This is how it is stacked today.

However, this is not only a Pawar-Fadnavis battle. Besides the elections in 2024, this is a battle at several layers that are not as easily apparent – the stability of the government if the next few weeks and months bring bad news for Shinde and his group of renegade MLAs from Shiv Sena, the future of Ajit Pawar’s political life, which has always been in the shadow of his powerful uncle, the ‘protection’ or immunity that comes from joining hands with the BJP for politicians who have been targets of Central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI(a number of those who hopped over or took oath as ministers on Sunday have faced action), the future of regional parties run as family firms such as the Shiv Sena and NCP, and, at a macro level, the political representation of Maharashtra itself.

The last may not have been on most people’s mind today as the rebellion in NCP played itself out and political realignments happened faster than Mumbai’s famous suburban fast trains. With two of the state’s most powerful regional parties splintering in two years and large factions from them joining hands with the BJP, the signs are that Maharashtra’s political aspirations will be represented by either the BJP or the Congress, if the latter can pick itself up by the bootstraps now.

Sharad Pawar has a task at his hands

Pawar senior will now be busy rebuilding his party and Uddhav Thackeray has to do the same with the Shiv Sena. Both, incidentally, are working to make the political nest secure for their children – Supriya Sule, recently appointed working president of NCP, and Aaditya Thackeray. That Maharashtra, once known for its social reform and progressive politics, should be at this juncture with a shameless show of power-hungry politicians is unfortunate. Perhaps, this is the vacuum that will inspire the Congress to come into its own. When the contemporary political history of the state is written, Ajit Pawar is likely to find himself in an unflattering light.

His sheer political prowess at the grassroots and his skill for getting things done had made him, in the eyes of many, a worthy successor to Sharad Pawar. Asked about this years ago, the elder Pawar had remarked to me: “He would have to prove himself just as the others have to”. It turns out that he was looking for complete loyalty – and the nephew was found wanting, at least on the face of it. However, the more pressing issue is – or should be – about the lovehate-love relationship between Ajit Pawar and the BJP.

The younger Pawar will get his pound of flesh now; the cost will be borne by his party and the state. Speaking about Ajit Pawar’s many corruption scandals, Fadnavis, who was beaming on Sunday, had sworn four years ago to send him “to jail where he would be chakki peesing and peesing and peesing”, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the NCP-Ajit Pawar’s Rs 70,000 crore scam in irrigation and state cooperative bank less than a week ago. This ‘tainted’ Ajit Pawar is hailed as a great ally by the BJP’s bosses and Fadnavis now. Coming from the party whose tallest leader had once said “Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga” there is much dark humour in how the BJP has become the ‘laundromat’ or ‘washing machine’ that magically washes off the corrupt stains of those it forges convenient alliances with. Does this matter to people? It should, if there has to be hope for a cleaner and more inclusive politics ahead.

The big question

The question that lingers is whether Sharad Pawar was aware of the rebellion that his nephew was engineering and his ‘trusted’ lieutenant Praful Patel, recently appointed working president along with Sule, was part of. The question that lingers is whether Sharad Pawar was aware of the rebellion that his nephew was engineering, with the older Pawar’s ‘trusted’ lieutenant Praful Patel, recently appointed working president along with Sule, being part of it. It is said that not a paper moves in the party without Pawar’s knowledge or blessings, and that he knew the storm of rebellion was coming but allowed it to play itself out. If true, then more realignments – some fundamental ones – are on the state’s political horizon.

The Pawar-Adani meeting

A clue lies in the long meeting that corporate czar Gautam Adani had with Sharad Pawar at the latter’s Mumbai residence on June 1 this year and an earlier one in April. Of course, businessmen can meet politicians over merely a cup of tea or they could set up a silent storm. Knowing Adani’s proximity with the Prime Minister and the BJP, Pawar and he would have shared more than chai. Sunday’s drama may not be the final sweet vengeance that Fadnavis had hoped for.

