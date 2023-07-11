Maharashtra Politics: BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Labelling Deputy CM Fadnavis As 'Taint' On Nagpur

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, left, and BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sparked a fight among the political corridors with his speech wherein he labelled Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a 'taint' at his home turf--Nagpur. This intensified the fight between his party and the saffron party; youh workers of BJP even tore down his banner.

He said the BJP leader was a "taint" on Nagpur since he aligned with NCP despite asserting time and again that he wouldn't do so ever. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's "no means yes".

Remarks on Uddhav Thackeray's taint statement

Speaking on Thackeray's comment, Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that levelling personal allegations is uncultural. He said in a tweet, "But levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, the BJP Youth wing members of the city tore his posters down and blackened it with ink. They also sloganeered against Thackeray and a local leader was quoted in a report stating they will hit the streets on Tuesday against him for calling Fadnavis 'taint'.

Maharashtra BJP Chief too backed Fadnavis and called him a 'gem' for the state and not a 'taint'.

"Uddhavji, you are the one who is tainted. You stabbed us in the back. You are arrogant. You are narrow-minded. There are political differences but no political opponent uses such language. By criticizing a Godly man like Devendra in such a distorted way, you have destroyed even the little respect I had for you," he wrote.

Uddhav's accusations against BJP

Thackeray also accused the saffron party of engineering "splits" in other parties and claimed it was doing so as it was not confident of winning elections on its own.

He asked the BJP why it needed to "split" other parties when it claimed to have the "number one prime minister in world".

You are stealing the Shiv Sena, you have also stolen the NCP and you will steal some other tomorrow. You sell off what belongs to the country and rob what belongs to others," he alleged and added, "Why this time has come before the BJP - the biggest party in the world? It's meaning is very simple - you have 'satta ki masti' (pride of power) and no 'atmavishwas' (self-confidence)."

The BJP, even after becoming so big and powerful, still feels it won't get elected, he said.

"Hence, they don't want anyone (opponent) before them, by using the ED, Income Tax and police," Thackeray said and dared the BJP to keep these agencies aside and come out in the political arena.