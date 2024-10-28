Maharashtra: Political Heavyweights Brace For Tough Fight In North Maharashtra As Anti-Incumbency & Vote Fragmentation Rise

Nashik: If there is a region of Maharashtra usually ignored by observers, pollsters, and the national media in any election, it is north Maharashtra, Nashik - the wine capital of India, and Mandurbar and Dhule - the tribal belt, the first on the constituency list, and Malegaon, which has always witnessed vibrant political action ahead of polls, are unable to attract the attention of national media unlike Mumbai, western Maharashtra or Vidarbha.

But in the assembly polls of 2024, all parties seem to be focusing on north Maharashtra, as most expect that in the entire state, it is likely to be a neck-and-neck fight between the BIP-led Mahayuti and the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and every seat won will matter in the final tally.

Politics Of North Maharashtra

Most political leaders in the north Maharashtra region have had long careers in the state assembly and have won multiple times. Leaders like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, who has repeatedly won from Yeola, BIP leader Girish Mahajan who has won multiple times in Jamner, and veteran leader Eknath Khadse, who spent more than 30 years in the BJP before crossing over to Sharad Pawar's party, are the three most prominent faces among others in the region. But this time, it seems that none of them are confident about their prospects as there is likely to be a major fragmentation of votes in the region.

There were rumours that Khadse might return to the BIP but that did not happen: there is buzz that though Girish Mahajan is currently powerful and close to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, there might be major anti-incumbency against him in Jamner and Chhagan Bhujbal is so full of uncertainty that even as he contests as a Mahayuti candidate, he has allowed his nephew Sameer Bhujbal to contest as a Maha Vikas Aghadi contestant in another constituency.

Questions Remain

While the BJP is confident that its recent rollout of various direct benefit transfer schemes, such as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes for farmers is likely to yield dividends in the form of votes, the question is about the resentment among farmers over the government policies on onions and other agricultural produce. The ban on the export of onions since the beginning of 2024 (when the prices of onions peaked) hit lakhs of farmers very badly and that resentment was reflected in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mahayuti leaders Girish Mahajan, Ajit Pawar, and Chhagan Bhujbal must now bend over backward at every rally, explaining to farmers how they have finally convinced the Central government to roll back the ban on onion export. Yet, the issue of export duty is being talked about by the opposition and it seems to be helping them. Districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, and parts of Nashik have sizeable tribal areas and here, the issue of lack of development is vivid. No drinking water in many areas during summer, no irrigation facilities for farmers, bad roads, and power cuts are the big issues the opposition is shouting about. Government-aided schools in tribal areas are not functioning smoothly, and aid for teachers and tribal employment schemes has dried up or is unavailable; these are the big issues in the region.

Tribal leader and the former state assembly deputy speaker, Narhari Zirwal, who is considered to be close to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, himself has been vocal about this, though he is part of the ruling Mahayuti. In an exhibition of protest recently, he jumped from the sixth floor of the state headquarters, Mantralaya, into the safety net some weeks ago, making a splash. Clearly, it was an attempt to counter some of the anti-incumbency factors. What is perhaps working for the ruling Mahayuti is the obvious division among the opposition leaders.

Multiple aspirants for assembly seats and divisions between the grassroots leaders of the Sharad Pawar NCP and the Congress, which has had a sizeable presence in Nandurbar, Dhule, and Nashik, will probably hurt the opposition in many parts of north Maharashtra. Most local observers say the picture will be clearer on the last date of withdrawal of nominations — November 4 - as many rebel contestants are likely to strike deals with their parties for opportunities in the upcoming municipal polls, which will happen in the first half of 2025. But for now, it is obvious that uncertainty reigns. All the financial schemes launched by the BJP-led Mahayuti are no guarantee that north Maharashtra will fall into their pocket.