Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav Thackeray's residence | PTI File Photo

Amid Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule and NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad have arrived at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence on Wednesday evening.

This comes shortly after Thackeray's address to the state in which he said he was ready to resign if the MLAs tell him that they don't want him to continue as CM.

In a 17-minute-long webcast, Thackeray who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, said he was ready to give up the post of Shiv Sena president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel that he isn't capable of heading the party.

"Why make statements from Surat and other places? Come and tell me to my face that I am incompetent to handle the posts of chief minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to Raj Bhavan," Thackeray said.

He said he would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as his successor, adding he took up the post of CM despite his inexperience after a suggestion from Sharad Pawar.

He added that Pawar and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath phoned him today saying they want him to continue as CM.

Meanwhile, now all eyes will be on Eknath Shinde who hold a press conference at 7 PM today.