Maharashtra political crisis: Offices of few rebel Shiv Sena MLA vandalised | FPJ

After revolt of Eknath Shinde and 35 MLAs of Shivsena, now anger of Shivsainiks have broken out. Shivsainiks have torn posters and blackened photos of rebel MLAs in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son have held a series of meetings with their District Presidents, Vibhag Pramukh, Corporators, and Shakaha Pramukhs to keep them intact with the party.

Earlier, Shivsainiks had a hope that rebel MLAs will return back but after three days of revolt, now Shivsainiks have lost their temper.

Shivsainiks of the Kurla area have torn posters of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar near his party office. Black ink was poured on some posters of Kudalkar. Similarly, angry Shivsainiks have torn posters of MLA Dilip Lande in Chandivali. Meanwhile, in Ahmadnagar, Shivsainiks blackened the banner of Eknath Shinde.

Rajesh Kshirsagar, former MLA of Shivsena from Kolhapur constituency also ditched Shiv Sena leadership thus angry Shivsainiks marched to his house and agitated.

Shivsainiks who participated in agitation told the media, "We don't bother if 56 MLA's have left the government. We will help Uddhav Thackeray to win 156 MLAs. We all are behind our leadership. But rebel should understand that we Shivsainik made them MLA."