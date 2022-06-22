Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is not staking claim to form govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb Danve | ANI Photo

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra following senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not staking claim to form its government in the state. He also said that the rebel Sena MLAs are not in touch with the BJP.

"No Shiv Sena MLA in touch with us. We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form govt," said Danve after meeting party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, an emotional Uddhav Thackeray today offered to quit as Chief Minister and extended an olive branch to rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him, adding a new twist to the ongoing political crisis that threatens to bring down his coalition government of two-and-a-half years.

Breaking his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don't want him to continue as CM.

In an 18-minute live webcast which was delayed by 30 minutes, Thackeray, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, made an emotional appeal to the rebels as well as common Shiv Sainiks and admitted to being inexperienced and clarified that a spine surgery late last year kept him away from meeting people.

The CM said he was ready to give up the post of party president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel he isn't capable of leading the outfit which is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the NCP and the Congress.