Maharashtra political crisis: BJP affirms ‘duty to set things right’ amid speculations of forming govt

"If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place," BJP leader Pravin Darekar said. | ANI

Shiv Sena faced a major setback as at least 11 Sena legislators and their allies reportedly cross voted in the state council election that was held on Monday. This has led to speculations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the rumours, BJP leader Pravin Darekar told ANI, "Maharashtra is different but is it their property? BJP is the largest party here, Devendra Fadnavis a popular leader. It is nobody's property. It can see what you did in 2.5 years. It's our duty to set things right. We care for Maharashtra, they care about power."

"Whatever is right for people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than the power. If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place," he added.

BJP leaders on political turmoil in Maharashtra

Member of Rajya Sabha and BJP member Narayan Rane has also reacted to the development on Twitter. Applauding Shinde, Rane wrote, "Well done Eknathji, you have made the right decision at the right time, otherwise you would have been happy soon."

When asked about the political turmoil in the state, BJP chief in the state, Chandrakant Patil said, "We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations."

"Problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Sanjay Raut. People won't tolerate - Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter."

Patil said, "When Nana Patole spoke about the Centre's intervention in Vidhan Parishad, I said that a script needs to be prepared after loss & he had already prepared it. Similarly, Sanjay Raut is writing the script of this rebellion (Eknath Shinde's)."

"It is our tradition that we need to go to our national leaders with sweets, after winning an election. Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray's team to wobble?

The crack appeared in the party as at least 11 Sena legislators and their allies reportedly cross voted in the state council election that was held on Monday. 11 legislators are believed to have voted for BJP's fifth nominee Prasad Lad, who secured 28 votes.

Senior leader and urban development Minister Eknath Shinde has been not reachable since last night. Several other legislators, associated with Shinde, are also unreachable.

Shinde was reportedly unhappy after he was neglected in the party and the government and did not receive freedom in running his departments due to CM Uddhav Thackeray's and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's dominance.

Shinde and his allies- Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandeepan Bhumre, Anil Babar, Shahaji Patil, Mahendra Thorve, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Rathod and Gulabrao Patil are the Ministers, who are reportedly together in Surat, will address the media today at 12 PM.