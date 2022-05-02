Maharashtra: Policy needed for issues arising due to urbanisation of villages, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday stressed on the need for a policy to tackle issues arising due to the urbanisation of villages.

He was addressing a programme to celebrate 60 years of the Pune Zilla Parishad and highlighted various issues faced by local bodies. “The urbanisation is increasing pressure on local administrations which also face fund-related issues. The state government and the Centre should pay attention to this,” said Pawar. Earlier, there was a limited need of water, but now local bodies are trying to provide water to every household, which is putting pressure on the system, he said.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:31 AM IST