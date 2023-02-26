Maharashtra police to act on warrant issued by NCST against Bank of Maha CEO | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

Mumbai: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) invoked its powers as a civil court and issued an arrest warrant against AS Rajeev – managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bank of Maharashtra – in connection with the harassment of a Scheduled Tribe woman in Odisha who was trying to clear paperwork for benefits she was due to receive after her husband, an ex-employee, had passed away.

The Maharashtra Police said that they will comply with the order and serve a non-bailable warrant to Rajeev in connection with the case.

Bank official to be presented before the Commission headquarters in New Delhi

The NCST has written to the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) on Tuesday, directing that Rajeev be arrested and produced before the Commission headquarters in New Delhi. According to the NCST, the woman's husband was an employee of the bank before he died, and she had approached the bank for the benefits which she would rightfully receive after her husband's death. However, she was harassed by the bank management over the paperwork for the benefits.

The Maharashtra Police has confirmed that they will comply with the order and serve a non-bailable warrant to Rajeev who had earlier failed to appear before the NCST in the case.

