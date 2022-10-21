Maharashtra: Police Superintendents of 21 districts transferred | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 25 police officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) The SPs of 21 districts were replaced.

Of those transferred, 23 are IPS officers and two are from the state police service. The transfer orders were issued by the home department on Thursday evening.

Somay Munde, Additional SP of Gadchiroli, was promoted as Superintendent of Police of Latur. Munde had been conferred with Shaurya Chakra award on this Independence Day. He had led the police team which eliminated 27 suspected Maoists in November 2021 in an encounter in Mardintola forest in Gadchiroli.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, who returned to Maharashtra police after central deputation, was posted as Ratnagiri SP, whereas Pawan Bansod was posted as Sindhudurg SP.

Basavraj Teli was appointed as Sangli SP, Shaikh Sameer Aslam as Satara SP, Ankit Goyal as SP Pune Rural and Shirish Sardeshpande as SP - Solapur Rural.

Mumbai Police's DCP Nilotpal was transferred as SP, Gadchiroli and Shrikrishna Kokate as SP, Nanded.

Parag Manere has been posted as DCP VIP security and Thane DCP (crime) Laxmikant Patil was transferred as Principal, Police Training School Nagpur.

Orders of outgoing Superintendents of Police of various districts will be issued separately, the home department order said.