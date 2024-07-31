Maharashtra: Police Stations Asked To Appoint Special Officers To Investigate Black Magic Cases

Black Magic ritual | Representational Image

Police stations in the state have been reminded of an earlier directive to appoint a special investigating officer to detect and investigate cases under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.



The law has a section that makes it mandatory for police stations to have a special desk to deal with incidents coming under its ambit. The fresh directive was issued on July 19 by Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order). The officers have to be of the rank of inspector or above.

Police said the directive is a reiteration of an earlier order in 2016. However, rationalist groups said most police stations were unaware of the existence of such a directive. Nandkishore Talashilkar of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, which had campaigned for the law, said that most police stations were unaware of this requirement under the new law. "When we went to complaints under the law, police were unaware of the investigation process and that a special officer is supposed to do the investigation. We are happy that the special sections will now be set up in police stations to investigate cases under the law," said Talashilkar.

Rajesh Saxena, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said that though the original directive was issued in 2016, many police stations were not following it. "That is the reason why we repeated it. The law was passed in 2013 but sometimes. We have reiterated the order."



The law was passed as an ordinance in the state assembly in August 2013 immediately after the Samiti's founder Dr Narayan Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune. Dabholkar had been campaigning for a law to try crimes by babas, tantriks, faith healers, and mantriks who cheat citizens by promising cures for diseases and other problems. Madhav Bavge of the Samiti said their campaign was nearly two decades old. "We welcome the order to appoint special police officers to try such offences. The police have taken the first step to implement the law with force," said Bavge.

Rationalist groups said that over 500 offences have been registered under the new law and a few accused have been convicted. One important case was of Sebastian Martin, an evangelist in Vasai who claimed that his prayer sessions could cure diseases. Videos of his healing sessions were popular on YouTube. In 2016, following a police crackdown, his prayer centre was shut down and the videos were taken off the air. The case was closed after he died of kidney disease in the same year.

Even though the law is being regularly used, social activists said that the scope of the current legislation is limited and there is a need to expand its reach to cover more such practices. Talashilkar gave the example of a 2017 case in Mumbai where a pastor who headed the 'Jesus For All Nations Church', refused to bury the body of his 17-year-old son who had died of cancer, claiming that his prayers would resurrect the boy. "The body was kept in a refrigerated casket for nearly 12 days and we could not file a police complaint under this law because it did not have a provision to prosecute people who claim they can bring the dead back to life," said Talashilkar. The burial later took place after police intervention.

Apart from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar have similar laws. However, there is no central law to try offences related to witchcraft, occult, and superstition. Provisions for murder are used in cases where such practices lead to deaths. Rationalists say this is inadequate. They have asked the central government to pass a law similar to the Maharashtra law.