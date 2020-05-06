Maharashtra Police registers over 95,000 lockdown violation offences

Mumbai: In its crackdown against the violators for defying the lockdown restrictions, the state police have registered 95,678 offences so far. During the lockdown period, the state police have arrested 18,722 people for not adhering to the lockdown guidelines and seized 53,071 vehicles and a fine of Rs 3,51,38,694 have been collected from the offenders so far.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the police force as well, almost 456 policemen including 42 police officers have contracted the disease said a press release issued by the state home ministry on Wednesday.
With the country's count of COVID-19 patients is approaching 50,000-mark, Maharashtra is leading the tally with over 15,500 cases so far. As on Wednesday, 2,11,638 people across the state have been quarantined while some 642 people have been found violating the quarantine. The state has also reported 184 instances of assaults on policemen in almost a month and a half for which 663 people have been taken into custody.
During the last 45 days of the lockdown period which imposed on March 22, the police helpline dial 100, has seen a rise in cases related to COVID-19. As many as 84,945 such calls have been received so far.
The state police department, which has given the responsibility of migrants and movement of people for various reasons, has so far issued 3,08,124 passes for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies. During this period 1279 offences of illegal transport have been registered in the state. Moreover, 15 cases of visa violations have been recorded in this period.
The Maharashtra government is running 4,808 relief camps where 4,42,298 migrant labourers have been given refuge.
