Maharashtra Police registers over 95,000 lockdown violation offences

Mumbai: In its crackdown against the violators for defying the lockdown restrictions, the state police have registered 95,678 offences so far. During the lockdown period, the state police have arrested 18,722 people for not adhering to the lockdown guidelines and seized 53,071 vehicles and a fine of Rs 3,51,38,694 have been collected from the offenders so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the police force as well, almost 456 policemen including 42 police officers have contracted the disease said a press release issued by the state home ministry on Wednesday.

With the country's count of COVID-19 patients is approaching 50,000-mark, Maharashtra is leading the tally with over 15,500 cases so far. As on Wednesday, 2,11,638 people across the state have been quarantined while some 642 people have been found violating the quarantine. The state has also reported 184 instances of assaults on policemen in almost a month and a half for which 663 people have been taken into custody.