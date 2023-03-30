 Maharashtra: Police, public vehicles set on fire during clash between two groups in Kiradpura
Maharashtra: Police, public vehicles set on fire during clash between two groups in Kiradpura

The clash broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

ANI Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Police, public vehicles set on fire during clash between two groups in Kiradpura

Aurangabad: Some police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's [erstwhile] Kiradpura area, the Maharashtra police said on Thursday.

According to the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nikhil Gupta, stones were also pelted during the clash.

"Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful," Gupta said.

He further said that police will take strict action against the miscreants.

